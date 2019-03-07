Surprise Your BFFs With Clay Miniatures Of Themselves That They Will Absolutely Love!

Back in 2015, when Aimee Rajan randomly discovered the world of miniature clay while scrolling through YouTube, she decided to try her hand at it, and, lo and behold - All Things Clay was born! What started out as a hobby (making miniature gifts for friends and family) soon turned into a full-time venture because of the response she got for her products.

Today, Aimee has taken her craft one step further by making miniature clay models of people. The idea behind this is to recreate a memory for you in the form of clay, and immortalise it - so if you're looking to surprise bae with a memory of the two of you sinking your feet in the sand during a beach holiday, Aimee can do that for you! We spotted several wedding miniatures, proposals, baby showers, family portraits and even a model with a doggo!

How it works is that Aimee takes a picture and recreates the exact image in clay form, right from the clothes to the accessories. From then on, it's a one-woman-show starting from the preparation, modelling, baking and painting to the packaging and finally, the shipping. Prices start from INR 2,200 and can take up to a week to make and deliver. If you're looking for something smaller, you can ask Aimee to custom-make a fridge magnet (the miniature foods are our favourite!) or a keychain.