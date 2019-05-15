Mango Lovers? Rush To This Place To Have The Best Mango Beer In Town

Summer is here and so are mangoes. People like me who loves mango definitely loves to try all the varieties of food and drinks made of mango. Having your favourite drink at the rooftop cafe in Bangalore whether post rain! What else you need to make your day? Recently I explored Brooks & Bonds which serves the best Mango beer in town. Must try: Mango Cider They have other unique craft beers as well check out their menu for more details. This cafe has three floors in the building and we choose to sit on the terrace. Nice calm ambience and food is delicious. We have tried most of the Veg items and it’s so tasty. Food quality and quantity so perfect. Their pizza and cheese ball you should definitely try. We tried cocktail as well, it was so well prepared. Mainly for craft beer lovers, this place is paradise, and I would recommend trying Mango cider here if you love mangoes. Overall, a really good experience with food and service.