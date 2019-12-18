All Your Punjabi Food Cravings Are Satisfied Here Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket

Ordered from Hatti Punjabi di. Though being a Punjabi restaurant this place has a very wide variety in its menu including Chinese dishes. I had ordered: Schezwan Chicken paratha: good stuffing & good taste Chicken Tikka paratha: it was a chicken green masala stuffing Egg chilly dry: good fried & coated eggs with good masala Lasooni Chicken Tikka Chicken Tikka Momo's: well cooked & good taste Gulab jamoons: hot & delicious A variety of stuffed paratha can be seen on their menu. They serve it with picked, curd, even butter packets were sent along. Every dish tasted good but the packaging was a bit loose. Overall a good experience. And had a on-time delivery.