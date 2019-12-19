Allen Solly, Puma And Levis: This RT Nagar Surplus Store Is Great For Everyday Fashion On A Budget

A compact store on the busy Dinnur Main Road, near RT Nagar, Going Out Of A Business specialises in export surplus clothing. For the ladies, I would recommend going through their vibrant ethnic wear section that offers fashionable kurtas. Although these come without labels, we've been told that these were meant for popular stores in the city. On our last visit we picked up a handful of kurtas-pyjama sets and a long flowy cotton kurta with a floral, cowl neck. The store is partial to the men and you can get semj-casual, floral shirts to crisp, monotone shirts for work and even laid-back tees from the likes of Allen Solly, Massimo Dutti, Zara and whatnot. We also spotted Levi's Strauss jeans - at a bargain INR 600 onwards. The store also stocks plenty of atheleisure wear and you can get shoes from Puma, sippers, and gym pants.