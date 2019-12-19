Wine Massages, Island Treks And Moonlit Cottages At This Romanic Resort In Coorg

Located on the banks of the Cauvery, the resort is made mostly from wood and bamboo, save for the wrought iron furniture which adds a hint of Victorian luxe — it really fits right in with the forest, not disturbing the ecology. The common areas look like thatched huts, and is a vantage point for the entire property. From the main lobby, charming little, wooded paths lead to the bungalows, be it by the river or those closer inland. Enchantment is what comes to mind when you enter the chic bungalows. While simple and white on the outside, inside reveals modern wooden decor, Athangudi tiles, sleek low slung furniture and lamps with a yellow glow.

What we adore about the bungalows is that they also have a moon light {yes, the equivalent of a skylight but at night} for some drama with the silver beams. And while you’ll be tempted to lounge indoors, make sure to set aside time for the infinity pool. Might we suggest a Bloody Mary to make the experience even more…enriching!The resort also offers the Eight Island Trek, with a picnic on one of the islands that the river weaves through. The resort can also organise a barbecue by the river and you can enjoy the jungle sights and sounds, grilled fish in one hand and a chilled beer in the other. For those looking to really indulge, hit the spa for a rejuvenating facial or an all-out relaxing deep tissue massage. Our favourite? The Coffee Scrub, which uses beans from the resort’s own estate, with the Vino massage, which uses the best of wines and liquor, along with rare herbs and essential oils for a truly de-stressing experience, a close second. You’ll never want to return… we talk from experience.