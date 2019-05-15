Comic Relief: There's A Hidden Amar Chitra Katha Studio In Indiranagar!

Just the words 'Amar Chitra Katha' are enough to evoke nostalgia amongst a whole generation of Indians. In fact, if you didn't already have their comics at home, you'd find dog-eared copies in abundance at the school library. If your heart is already tingling at this memory, then, we have good news for you. There's an ACK Studio in Indiranagar that stocks up on all their best comics. Plus, you get to interact with ACK artists, writers and editors and learn about the making of the comics, firsthand!

Located on 11th Main, 14th Cross Road, the studio is actually very easy to miss. We spent about 15 minutes, standing right outside the studio and not being able to find it. Just in case you're as directionally handicapped and visually impaired as we are, simply try searching for the green building opposite the park. Once you see the ACK board, head right in and up the stairs to the second floor. The studio itself is more like an apartment, with one corner labelled as the reading corner, a cupboard that features drawings from the comics and inside (hold your breath!), a whole collection of hardbound ACK comics.

If you're coming here with kids, make sure to check with them beforehand. They have plenty of fun activities for children, like picture bookmaking, puppet shows and so on that your kids will really enjoy. If you just want to spend some quality time here, you can rent out the reading space for about INR 150 an hour, and even buy comics from their collection.