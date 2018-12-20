Jacket Kurtas And Ikat Jumpsuits: This Koramangala Store Creates Trendy Clothes From Traditional Textiles

Launched by Ruchita Singh, a designer with over 18 years of experience, Amar Kosa is a fashion studio operating out of Koramangala’s 6th Block. The design house specialises in sourcing fabrics (mostly cottons) from all corners of India - from Pochampally in Telangana to Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh - to craft chic looks for your wardrobe. Visit the store and you’ll be able to pick from collections that offer everything from kurtas suited for work to dresses that you can sport during a beachside holiday.

You can prepare for the summer with bell sleeve dresses with intricate prints or pick up a cold shoulder ruffle dress. For work, you can go with linen kurtas with fold-over necks or long, jacket kurtas in deep, earthy hues. For a chilled out day, you can go with their off-shoulder dresses that are dotted with traditional, flower motifs or choose a jumpsuits made from ikat. They also have laptop bags and totes made from ikats and other fabrics at the store.