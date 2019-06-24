Amazing & Refreshing Coffees At This Caffeine Studio!

Karma Kaapi is the place to replenish the void of modern Indian coffee in style. The studio has a cosy ambience for a coffee drinker. Awarded the best Barista, this place serves the best Indian Coffees in Bengaluru. From the exhilarating taste to the awesome presentation, this is the place. Starting with a small sip from the Blue Matcha Latte which is organic tea leaves sourced from various tea estates of India is exhilarating. This obscure tea is classic. The other tea here is Smokers Menthos Tea, this is the most awesome tea I've ever found. Has a tinge of Menthos. A fantastic tea for absolute refreshment. Spicy Popcorn Latte: The spice craving tongue of yours would definitely be satisfied with the spicy coffee, with a tinge of Popcorn, perfectly blended with coffee and red chillies. The Spicy Popcorn Latte is my pick always. Irish Salt Bae: Presented in the Salt Bae style, coffee with salt is epic. Coffee Beer: Beer lovers, this has to be your pick. Cold brewed coffee and slight bitterness. Red Velvet Latte and Mango Vietnamese Coffee are a must try. Mango Vietnamese is made from Ratnagiri Alphanso and Vietnamese Coffee. Kokum Coffee is newly introduced and makes a huge noise. Kokum blended with triple robusta beans makes it truly amazing. Potato Wedges are highly recommended here. Sandwiches are up to the mark.