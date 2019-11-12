Amazing Breakfast Options At This Little Outlet In Seshadripuram!

Want to gorge on some delicious South Indian breakfast? Then you should head to HVR Veg located in Sheshadripuram. It is a very small hotel that has no seating arrangement. It can be very crowded during the mornings though!! They have a variety of dosas. Benne Masala Dosa is very good. Vada is extremely crispy and delicious and cannot be missed. The chutney is another highlight of the place. You can also try Mandakki, Bondas and more in the evenings. You cannot end your meal without having a cup of strong filter coffee from HVR.