Float Brewery: In a plethora of breweries, there are only a few which serves amazing food with beer as well and this place has to be among the top ones. Firstly the place is massively spread in 4 floors and has in house brewery too that serves amazingly brewed beers. The food served alongside is delicious. I started with some pan Asian delicacies like Stir-fried mix veggies, Veg sushi, Gyōzas and everything was perfect with perfect info Chinese flavours. Next, we tried Burmese Khao suey which was authentic in taste with a perfect blend of coconut milk flavour. And next was Hongkong noodles which was a must try and lip-smacking. Penned arabiata was my next try and again a knocking dish. Desserts are not to be missed here for sure. Started with Tiramisu which was a moist and perfect coffee blend. My absolute favourite dish of the day was Berry Pavlova, and must try! This definitely deserves more than one visit!!
Brewed Beers Along With Good Food, Drop By Float Brewery!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae.
