Brewed Beers Along With Good Food, Drop By Float Brewery!

Float Brewery: In a plethora of breweries, there are only a few which serves amazing food with beer as well and this place has to be among the top ones. Firstly the place is massively spread in 4 floors and has in house brewery too that serves amazingly brewed beers. The food served alongside is delicious. I started with some pan Asian delicacies like Stir-fried mix veggies, Veg sushi, Gyōzas and everything was perfect with perfect info Chinese flavours. Next, we tried Burmese Khao suey which was authentic in taste with a perfect blend of coconut milk flavour. And next was Hongkong noodles which was a must try and lip-smacking. Penned arabiata was my next try and again a knocking dish. Desserts are not to be missed here for sure. Started with Tiramisu which was a moist and perfect coffee blend. My absolute favourite dish of the day was Berry Pavlova, and must try! This definitely deserves more than one visit!!