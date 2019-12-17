This Eatery Does Scrumptious Burgers, Fries & More At An Affordable Price!

Burger seigneur in thippasandra is one of the well-designed burger places in Bangalore. The ambiance is so perfectly done that it can be a perfect hangout place for family and friends. We started with Dynamite shrimps and Dynamite fries. Loved the shrimps, it was perfectly cooked with a yummy sauce. As the name says it's a burger place and they really do one of the best burgers in Bangalore. Most of it is made in-house especially the bun they used was so good and the best part is it's not done from refined flour. It was so soft and so tasty. We had Hangover burger, its perfectly cooked grilled chicken, grilled mushrooms, cheddar cheese topped with pickled jalapenos and French cocktail sauce The best show stopper was their mind-blowing hot chocolate served with a rim of marshmallow and torched. I also tried the mixed berry thick shake and coconut cold brew, both were just amazing. To end with, I had a hazelnut praline mousse cake and Crunchy baked yogurt. Loved the crispy honey cornflakes and nuts with baked creamy yogurt. It was so amazing. PS: Best is every day they give all display desserts for 50% off after 10 PM welcoming you till 1 AM.