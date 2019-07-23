This Stunning Restro Bar Have Got Some An Amazing Menu With Great Cocktails

Inntense Restrobar is located just 650 meters away from Swami Vivekananda Road metro station. It’s a two-storied rooftop restro bar located on the 5th floor and has an amazing ambience. Been here on a Sunday evening, it was moderately crowded. For cocktails we had, Blackberry mint [4/5] which is a whiskey-based cocktail, Devil’s Martini [5/5] which is dark rum-based, and Northern Lights [5/5] which is again a whiskey-based cocktail. All the cocktails were pretty strong. For starters, we had Spanakopita-Greek Greek [5/5], which is deep-fried triangular pockets filled with spinach and cheese. Pollo crostini [4/5] is chicken served on a crispy toast and Malai chicken tikka [4/5] tasted amazing. We also had Gambas Picante [5/5] recommended, which is sauteed prawns, nothing fancy, but this happened to be my favourite. For mains, we had Paneer tikka masala [4/5], Intense chicken steak [5/5] recommended, you will love it if you like spicy food. And we ended with Churros [5/5] recommended, which is served with Vanilla Ice-Cream and chocolate syrup.