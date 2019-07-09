On A Breezy Evening, Head Over To This Beautiful Place For Amazing Food & Drinks

Inntense is a great restro bar at one end of Indiranagar. It is spread over two levels and is a great place to hang out. It has an open feel to it. On a breezy evening, enjoy a beer and watch the sports on a big round screen. This screen is unique and attention-grabbing. Ambience is pleasant. Music is a little too loud but they play some great numbers. Went there for dinner on Saturday with a couple of friends and tried the following: Drinks: They have some amazing cocktails and mocktails. Do try their mango smoothie and Devil’s martini. Starters: 1. Crispy Potato Skins – Served piping hot, this baked dish was a great eat. Loved the flavor of beans, sour cream and tomato salsa on the top 2. Veg Seekh Kebab – Presentation was great but the dish was bland and dry 3. Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)– This was my favourite. A triangular starter which looks like samosa filled with spinach and cheese. This oozes flavour in every bite and seems so healthy. Can’t stop eating it. Main Course: 1. Paneer Tikka Masala – This is so authentic and buttery /creamy. Loved it 2. Tandoori Paneer Steak – Liked the combo of mashed potatoes, boiled veggies, rice, and the paneer; it was subtle yet delicious 3. Penna Primavera – The pasta was a bit disappointing for me personally; it tasted more like arrabbiata and had a little too much sauce for my liking 4. Jeera Rice – Nice and flavorful 5. Naan – Really Soft Desserts: 1. Churros – Satiate your sweet tooth with this Spanish fried dough pastry; served with chocolate sauce and ice cream, it is the perfect end to your meal. One of the best churros I have had in a long time. Have it hot.