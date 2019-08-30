A Cute Next Door Cafe With Pretty Decor & Good Food

Lokl in HSR layout is lit up with soothing lightings and cozy interiors right from the moment you enter inside. The staff is really quick and helpful. Coming to food, I tried a variety of things from soups, salads, starters, Sizzlers to desserts. Everything was just amazing. The Cheesecake was awesome and the drinks are good too. Food comes at a really affordable price without compromising on quality or portion size.