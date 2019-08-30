Lokl in HSR layout is lit up with soothing lightings and cozy interiors right from the moment you enter inside. The staff is really quick and helpful. Coming to food, I tried a variety of things from soups, salads, starters, Sizzlers to desserts. Everything was just amazing. The Cheesecake was awesome and the drinks are good too. Food comes at a really affordable price without compromising on quality or portion size.
A Cute Next Door Cafe With Pretty Decor & Good Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Lokl
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)