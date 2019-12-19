Amazing Party Space With Delicious Food & Drinks

Not my first visit, Watson’s chain has been a favourite for quite some time now. The crafty cocktails, super delicious food is what draws me to this place again & again. My more recent visit was with a bunch of friends & family, where we managed to sample some great food that was lip-smacking delicious, not in Watson’s but in Puma Shuffle. So essentially, Watson’s Indra Nagar becomes Puma Shuffle from Friday till Saturday evening. Same place but a different decor, setup & a completely an interesting new menu. We ordered, -Karipap Chicken, which translates to Curry Puff, the most favourite southeast Asian Snack. The flavours were spot on, Crispy Pastry on the outside, with a super delicious Chicken filling, absolutely marvellous. It was probably what made my day & elevated the whole experience at Puma Social. -Honey Glazed Sesame Tofu was made very well, with subtle flavours of Honey complimenting the slightly crunchy Fried Tofu. -Crispy Lotus Stem was another favourite, I wish the mild coating on the chip could have been completely avoided. -Kafta Arayes is a beautiful dish of soft Pita stuffed with Spiced Minced Lamb, & Baked. The Garlic Aioli was perfect for this delicious snack. -Pesto Olive Chicken was flavoursome & delicious, there’s something which was stronger than basil in the marination, which I could never catch. -Chicken Sliders were Yummy, done three ways with Japanese Katsu, Pesto & Lemon Chilli. My daughter's and my favourite was the Katsu Version. -Tuna Cutlets were good, though we didn’t relish it much. -Bacon Wrapped Prawns & the Candied Bacon Salad was something I enjoyed more. Some of the drinks looked absolutely fabulous and my friends loved the modern take on some classics. This place is an absolute must visit, either as Puma Shuffle or as Watson’s. The ambience is great, service is near perfect, two levels of seating, overlooking the busy 100 feet road.