Amazing Rooftop Lounge With Decent Cocktails & Amazing Food

It’s not fair to restrict Big Pitcher option to just one review, this place is many things, with every level the menu changes, the ambience & the vibe changes, hence rewriting my review based on a more recent visit at the Star lounge, rooftop space. The place so nice and airy taking advantage of the Bangalore weather which is pleasant most part of the year. There are open to the air and closed seating options, with a live grill kitchen right next to the bar. This is probably a first where your orders get Tawa Grilled right in front of your eyes while your drink is getting made on the side. The brews are plenty, almost 8, I liked the mango & jackfruit, which were different and refreshing. I am glad that they have a couple of options in Whit, but none stood out much. The cocktail options were more and a few stood out. Apart from the classic cocktails, I had a Strong Big Iced Tea, which was a clear LIIT without the cola, that I absolutely loved. Coming to food, they were fabulous, apart from the regular pub grub, the Green Ghee Roast Chicken was a top-notch take on the classic ghee roast, served with beautiful Flat pillows of goodness, the Neer Dosa. I can walk into this lounge any day, just to have this dish as a meal & walk out. It was that good and a must try here. -The Fried Chicken Salad was a good refreshing salad meal. -The Galouti Kebab was nice, though it could have done without the Paratha. -The Asian Grilled Chicken was another fabulous masterpiece that can be devoured only here, I was so tempted to order a bowl of rice to have with the juicy, tender, chicken dish. The desserts were yummy, with the Chocolate Cake flambé impressing us in terms of taste and the flamboyant Presentation. Overall this place rocks the food unlike any other gastropub, this is the place to be for some decent cocktails and some amazing food.