Get Drunk On Boozy Brownies Loaded With Kahlua & Baileys In Indiranagar

Amintiri is a bakery that makes rich brownies and cakes that melt in your mouth. Trust me when I say you’ll be going back for more once you’ve tried it. Their brownies come in flavours like peanut butter and blueberry which is inspired by the classic PB&J sandwich while the Brittany is a biscuit base with strawberry jam. We love their booze-infused brownies most though! Think Baileys Irish Cream and Kahlua (do we need to even explain this one?). In their attempt to be inclusive, the good folks here sell eggless and vegan brownies. In cakes, they have Belgian dark chocolate ganache frosting and crunchy chocolate moonrocks (drooool) and Tres Leches. Be sure to try out their dessert and we assure you it will become your new favourite bakery in the city (and might also get you slightly tipsy).
They don’t have a standalone outlet yet. Selling their products on the shelves of Stoner on 100 feet road in Indiranagar, it’s hard to spot Amintiri if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
