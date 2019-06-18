Amour - A Fine Patisserie That Spoils You For Choice

Enter Amour Fine Patisserie and if you have been to Disney Land, it would remind you of a dollhouse all pink and petite. It is quite an attractive place and draws you instantly. The ambience created a lot of curiosity and did UP the expectations. Amour surely spoils you for choice and does create so much confusion on what to order. After multiple up and down tours of their dessert display units wondering which would be the best, we ordered three desserts and hoped we had made a fine choice. Chocolate Pebble - A culmination of soft and yet rich Truffle pastry and a smooth chocolate mousse. It was perfect on Sugar, making it not too heavy on the palette, giving room to try more desserts. Ferrero Rocher Profiteroles - Creamy Hazelnut Praline mousseline filled with choux bun and dunked in crunchy Hazelnut chocolate confit. Ferrero being our most favourite chocolate, it was totally satiating. Was like eating a big size Ferrero in itself. Kesar and Pistachio Tres Leches - Classic Spanish dessert, consisting of delicate Vanilla sponge cake layered carefully on Kesar infused evaporated milk topped with finely chopped pistachios. Was better than eating the king of Indian sweets "Rasmalai". We are surely going back to try more of their pastries and cakes. We want to further explore plenty of the other options on their menu including Macarons, muffins, cupcakes, Quiches, Pasta and shakes. Would recommend this place to anyone who loves classic International desserts.