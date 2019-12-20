Are you looking for some Authentic Amritsari kulcha in Bengaluru then Kulcha Junction is the place for you. Was recently craving for some good kulchas and bumped into this place. Ordered Aloo kulcha and Aloo pyaaz kulcha, both were just awesome. The kulcha came along with chana which was little tangy along with some onion and cucumber. The only missing part was it could have been little crispy. But taste-wise it was yummy. So what are you waiting for, just head to Kulcha junction and eat these yummy Kulchas which won't let you miss Amritsar
Treat Yourself To Yum Amritsar Kulchas At This Outlet In The City!
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
