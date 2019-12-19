Enjoy Your Cheat Meals By Having Buttery Amritsari Kulchas In Town

I have always heard about Amritsari Kulcha, but haven't tried until last weekend. Though I tried it in Bangalore and not Amritsar. To start with, I tried their Aloo Kulcha. It was freshly prepared and tasted really good with lots of butter ( a good option for your cheat day ). The filling was good and the outer layer very crispy and flaky. If you hear it properly, you will be able to hear the sound of the flakes when you tear a bite. Overall it was good in taste. Now, the disappointing part was the chole served with the Kulcha. It was very tasteless. It seemed like it was the leftover chole from lunch ( we were there for dinner). Also, the chutney served was very watery( very disappointing). Now, the main point, if you are going there for the first time, you would get confused. Why? Because Amritsari Kulcha Land and Funky Punjab is the same place. Yes, 2 different signboards, but the same roof and same kitchen. Cost: INR 80 for one Kulcha