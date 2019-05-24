Feeling nostalgic about all the non-stop adventure that childhood brought along? Well, this weekend, a trip to an amusement park may be well-warranted then. Best suited for children and those who are still children at heart, amusement parks promise a world of fun, games, and heart-stopping action {if you are crazy about the dizzy rides}. LBB finds the amusements park around town when you can create a splash this weekend.
Make It A Thrilling Weekend At Amusement Parks Around Town
Fun World
Just a short ride from the centre of the city, Fun World has been providing kids and adults an adrenaline rush since the 90s. Weekends get busy here so we recommend that you flock in as early as possible to make the most of your outing. You’ll find the park stuffed with all the amusement park classics like the giant wheel, Columbus, Tora Tora, and Merry Go Round. There also plenty of water rides that you can sign up for.
Where: Palace Grounds, Opposite TV Tower, J.C. Nagar
Price: INR 550 onwards for a day pass
Contact: 080 23430496
Timings: 11am onwards
Wonderla
A favourite with Bangaloreans, Wonderla is ideal when you want to spend an action-packed day away from home. Over the years, the park has expanded to include many thrilling rides like the Flash Tower {where you drop from a height of 40 meters}, Hurricane {a tall, three-bladed fan like structure to which you are strapped onto and hurled around}, and of course, the reverse looping roller coaster. At the water park, the Jungle Lagoon, Lazy River, and Fun Racers will keep you happy and soaking. Wonderla offers accommodation too for those of you who want to getaway for the entire weekend. Read more about it here.
Where: 28th km, Mysore Road
Price: Mon-Fri: INR 920 onwards, Sat- Sun: INR 1840 onwards
Contact: 080 22010333
Timings: Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm, Sat- Sun: 11am-7pm
GRS Fantasy Park
Tailor-made for families, GRS Fantasy Park might be a long ride away but totally worth your fuel money. For those of you who love water rides, this one offers plenty. Falls, lazy rivers, Thunder slides, and aqua dance floors – it’s all there! If you are travelling with tiny tots, you can sign them up for a spin on the carousel, baby pools, and train rides as well.
Where: Off KRS Road, Metagalli, Mysuru
Price: INR 650 onwards
Contact: 0821 2582781
Timings: 10.30am-6pm
Innovative Film City
Yes, yes, we know that Innovative Film City is not technically an amusement park. But does it offer fun activities and a handful of thrills too? Hell, yeah! Pack your swimsuit and head over to their Aqua Kingdom where you can glide down slides and splash about in clear pools. Once you’ve toweled off, you can stop by the Dino Park, where you can gawk at the life-size dinosaurs. For an added dose of spook, we recommend a stroll through the Haunted Mansion with its roaming zombies, skeletons, and ghosts. Go karting, zip lining, bungee jumping, and dirt biking can also be part of your itinerary.
Where: 24 & 26, Kiadb Estates, Bidadi
Price: INR 600 onwards
Contact: 080 22099999
Timings: 10am-7pm
Lumbini Gardens
If your idea of an amusement park is to enjoy a few joyrides without having your heart in your mouth all the time, then, Lumbini Gardens is perfect for you. Built around Nagavara Lake, Lumbini Gardens has the most on offer for little children. There are toy trains, water slides, trampolines, and wave pools. The adults can sign up for boat rides across the lake, a serene walk around the park, or a stopover at the floating restaurant. Lumbini is perfect when you have a few hours to kill on a weekend and don’t want venture out of the city.
Where: Nagawara Lake, Ring Road, Hebbal
Price: INR 50 onwards
Contact: +91 9343444646
Timings: 11am-7pm
