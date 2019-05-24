A favourite with Bangaloreans, Wonderla is ideal when you want to spend an action-packed day away from home. Over the years, the park has expanded to include many thrilling rides like the Flash Tower {where you drop from a height of 40 meters}, Hurricane {a tall, three-bladed fan like structure to which you are strapped onto and hurled around}, and of course, the reverse looping roller coaster. At the water park, the Jungle Lagoon, Lazy River, and Fun Racers will keep you happy and soaking. Wonderla offers accommodation too for those of you who want to getaway for the entire weekend. Read more about it here.

Where: 28th km, Mysore Road

Price: Mon-Fri: INR 920 onwards, Sat- Sun: INR 1840 onwards

Contact: 080 22010333

Timings: Mon-Fri: 11am-6pm, Sat- Sun: 11am-7pm

