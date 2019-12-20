Get Authentic Beegaroota Food At This Restaurant In Dwaraka Nagar

Naveena Beegar Oota Mane is located near PES university, Dwaraka Nagar. A very authentic place to all those who love having typical beegaroota (non-veg dinner post-wedding). A clean place with a good amount of tables serves the best of chicken kheema vada, which is a must-try. I did try their chicken biriyani, khushka, garlic chicken, pepper chicken (bit dry), mudde (raagi balls), kabab & many more. Evey dish over here is tasty & the biriyani raitha is absolute yum. They serve lunch on a banana leaf as per the beegaroota tradition which adds on. They got a wide variety of chicken & mutton. They also serve chicken & motion combo with unlimited raggi balls & rice which is absolutely worth the money. Service is quick & ambience is minimal. But absolutely worth the try.