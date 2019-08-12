An Authentic Chinese Experience With Great Hospitality At China Bistro

China Bistro! First of all the hospitality here is astounding. Big statues to welcome you and the smaller ones to remind us to stay grounded. The friendly staff would first get an Ambush Bouche, very well made with coriander and ginger sorbet. Then came a Tomkha Soup, with small pieces of Brocolli, mushrooms in coconut soup. The manchow soup here is authentic and a must-try!! The appetizers consisted of Mandarin Chilli Chicken which has a smoked effect of Mandarin sauce, an Indian tongue would love the flavourful spice and the juicy chicken. Prawn Tempura roll is sushi which was presented in a boat. Mushroom ginger chilli is a wok tossed amazing delicacy. There is no need for a special mention about the awesomeness of Ginger Chicken Jioji, packhoy veg dumpling. The Baos here needs a big shout for perfection! The pocket chicken Bao had a fantastic presentation and amazing flavour. Coming to the Main Course, Nasi Goereng can be described in one word and that is beautiful. Thai Curry is flavourful and aromatic as always served with Jasmine rice. The signature dessert Buddha's Pho is an authentic Chinese one with sourness included and the jaggery syrup balances it very well. It's highly recommended here, depending on the person's pallet. The Buffet is for 399 ₹ for such amazing food on weekdays and would cost ₹555, taxes excluded