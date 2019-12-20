An Hour Drive From Bangalore, This Hidden Place Is The Perfect Picnic Spot!

Tourist Attractions

Kanva Reservoir

Kanva, Ramanagara
4.0

Distt. Ramanagara, Karnataka

    Great For

    What Makes It Awesome?

    An hour drive from Banglore near Ramanagar, Kanva Reservoir is a hidden treasure to a peaceful evening with nature. Not so famous so less crowded and untouched beauty of nature will make you fall in love with this place. It’s a dam covered with mountains from two sides. You can spend your evening here and enjoy a sunset or you can reach their early morning to witness a beautiful sunrise.

    What Could Be Better?

    Last five km road is not that great but not bad either. Also no shops nearby so plan accordingly.

    How Much Did It Cost?

    ₹500 - ₹1,000

    Best To Go With?

    Family, Big Group, Bae

