An Hour Drive From Bangalore, This Hidden Place Is The Perfect Picnic Spot!

An hour drive from Banglore near Ramanagar, Kanva Reservoir is a hidden treasure to a peaceful evening with nature. Not so famous so less crowded and untouched beauty of nature will make you fall in love with this place. It’s a dam covered with mountains from two sides. You can spend your evening here and enjoy a sunset or you can reach their early morning to witness a beautiful sunrise.
Last five km road is not that great but not bad either. Also no shops nearby so plan accordingly.
