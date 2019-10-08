Drop By This Infusion Bar For Amazing Crafty Cocktails In Whitefield!

Another new place that too in namma Whitefield, Edge infusion bar and the kitchen has some crafty cocktails that are not just their signature but touted to be Bengaluru's only. If not among few which does infusion cocktails, using the good old coffee brewing techniques that we love. They are extremely proud of their serveware which are handpicked for the theme of each cocktail and is unique in Bangalore. Can’t wait to hit this watering hole more often, to try their signature special cocktails. But in this recent visit, I was bent over to focus on their delicious food & mocktails. * Started with Mr Herby a heady mocktail with an infusion of basil, lychee, lemon n simple syrup with a spring of clipped rosemary that just made it perfect for a warm afternoon in Bangalore. With every sip, you get a whiff of the herb clipped to the glass, absolutely delicious. * Edge signature mocktails are ad good as their cocktails, the delicious-looking hibiscus champagne had the perfect punch of colour & flavour, with almost non-existent hibiscus flavour, with light citrusy soda notes, perfect to say cheers. * The Loaded nachos were a perfect start to the array of appetisers which wanted to try out, followed by the paneer tikka stuffed with a mild infusion of honey peanut stuffing. * The vegetarian Siu Mai with a filling of spinach and corn, such delicious steamed goodness. * The Grilled pineapple with cinnamon was such a refreshing dish to the regular caramelised grilled pineapple, the cinnamon was a perfect addition to this amazing sweet-sour pineapple chunk. With so much of starters, we decided to just finish off our main course by staring a flatbread & call it desserts. The wild mushroom sourdough flatbread pizza with truffle oil was my personal favourite, absolutely love every bite of it. The dessert we chose was a decadent Belgian chocolate ganache gateau which was absolutely yummy, a perfect end to a perfect meal. I highly recommend this place for having such delicious and wide menu, and I loved everything that I tried and want to visit again to cover my favourites from their menu, soon.