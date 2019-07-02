The Greenest Brewery Of Bengaluru!

One can make as many numbers of stories he wants in this place. The first Brewery of the Stories brand in the right location. This has easy access to BTM, Jayanagar, JP Nagar and Bannerghatta road residents. The main thing which attracts anyone here is the greenery in the place. A vast area consisting of 75000 saplings scattered over two floors makes this place ideal for a fantastic time with amazing Brews. They have Dunkel Ale, Hefeweizen, Lemon Pilsner, IPA and Apple Cider. The Dunkel Ale is for strong ale lovers while the Lemon Pilsner is for light beer people. We notice that Lemon is used for a pilsner and one brew which is very unique. Apple Cider is pretty decent. When will the food not be good at Stories? Starting with a Babycorn roll, it's well prepared. Butter Garlic Chicken is where one can't miss. The best of the lot is the crazy Mushroom Ghee Roast. It's one of a kind. Cheesy garlic bread is of the Neapolitan style and perfectly baked. The garnish is also very attractive with the branding. One of the best and rich Tres Leches can be had here. The official dessert of Microbreweries. Chocolate Baklava is another delicacy where the innovation is at par and hence a dessert which is not found anywhere in Namma Bengaluru.