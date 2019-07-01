A Paradise For All Non-Vegetarians Out There On The Lookout For Yum Food

Located in South Bangalore (Girinagar), this grub house has a lot to offer to all the non-veg food lovers! The ambience is very simple with wooden chairs and tables. We could see a few old Bangalore’s pictures on the wall. Vasanth (the Owner) says they cook with love to serve the foodie souls. And he really means it, as we could sense the passion for cooking through the foods. We started off with Pepper Chicken Ghee Roast. Yes, you read that right, pepper chicken with a flavour of ghee roasted spices. This amalgamation was executed very well. Chef’s Special Boneless Chicken was just a melt in the mouth. Marinated in curd and other spices, this starter is just a feast for all the boneless chicken lovers. Biryani Cafe Special Chicken Fry was the Signature dish served to us. This was yet again a flavoursome chicken. Kottu parotta was a delicacy. It was well prepared with egg. Basmati Rice Biryani, the most awaited grub of our lunch. The basmati rice was cooked to perfection with the right balance of spices. It was very palatable. To add to the taste of biryani, we had the Chettinad chicken. Chettinad chicken was classic and tasted great. It acted as a perfect combination to the biryani. We also tasted the Donne Biryani along with Andhra Chilli Chicken. Donne biryani had mild flavours and the chilli chicken added spiciness to it. If you’re a foodie who is looking for some scrumptious food, then head to The Biryani Cafe.