Ace That Padmavaat Look With Statement Jewellery From This Brand

If you feel like your part-time job is attending weddings and being the bridesmaid, then Anairaa should be on your speed dial. Anairaa, a jewellery brand based out of Indiranagar makes statement jewellery pieces that will make you fall in love. We are talking about polki and kundan jewellery made out of semi-precious beads and paachi kundan. From kadas to choker sets, find any piece you need for your festive outfit. Brides to be, don't break the bank on your wedding jewellery. Choose from statement choker set with fluorite beads for your pastel lehenga or saree or a meenakari set with fluorite beads.

Shop their classic peacock chandbalis with pink kundans and jade stones along with matching maangtikka. They also stock up on passa earrings with semi-precious pearls and beads, oxidised chandbali jhumkas with AD stones and matte finish jhumkas. They have elaborate sets ranging from rani haar to heavy chokers that are perfect for a bride. If you aren't into heavy statement jewellery, worry not! They also have a few pieces of minimal kundan necklaces and chokers with stud earrings that you can buy. Do check out their range of maatapattis and maangtikkas to complete your bridal/festive look. The prices for sets start at INR 2,400 and earrings start at INR 1,500.

If you like a particular piece and want it to be customised in terms of colour or change of stones or even style, they'd be happy to help you out. You can visit their home studio in Indiranagar or even contact them through Instagram to place an order.