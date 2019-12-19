This Clothing Brand Makes Gorgeous Indo-Western Wear Out Of Pure Cotton!

Parineeta, the founder of AnaiYah is a woman who started the brand because she was passionate about clothing. A contemporary brand that brings together a range of traditional crafts of weaving, dyeing and printing, the designs are created by Parineeta. The model of the brand is based on innovations in using traditional hand made art form onto fabrics (making the clothes wearable art). Ready-made kurtas, dresses, tops and jackets are available to be purchased.

Currently, a home-based studio, the brand aims to revive certain dying crafts like Pattachitra in their apparel. From Orissa cotton ikkat sarees to indo-western wear made out of mul mul Jamdani, this new brand will definitely have heads turning. With clothes ranging between INR 1,000 to INR 3,000, each piece is an investment and a great addition to your wardrobe. So if you’re looking for clothing that is great for an evening out with friends after a day at work, the clothes are not just cute but also comfortable!