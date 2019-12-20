Up The Romace And Relaxation At This Gorgeous Resort At The Tip Of India

Set on the banks of a lake, the entire landscape matches nature so it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb. In fact, it’s an eco-friendly space which uses locally-sourced material, stone, brick and reconstructed tiles. There are 21 villas on offer, and though the swanky ones — Sadhana {with a pool and private garden} and Veda {with an open-air Jacuzzi}, are a real treat, it’s the Chakra cottages that are my favourite.

With seven of them standing guard along the waterfront, these mud cottages are really a slice of heaven. Rustic local finishes on the walls means that you’ve a bit of nature right in the room, and with sloping roofs, you’ll hardly feel the sun beating down. Each room has a little private area outside where you can sit for hours just watching the ripples on the lake. It’s like therapy for free! Oh, they also have eight Siddhi rooms which has a lily pond, gazebo and a sky shower to add romance to the holiday!