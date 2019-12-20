Live at the edge of the country and that too in luxury at the super cool Anantaya resort in Kanyakumari. And it’s not even that expensive! Come on, INR 6000 for two, is allowed once in a while, right?
Up The Romace And Relaxation At This Gorgeous Resort At The Tip Of India
Shortcut
At The Edge
Sometimes you just need to do nothing. And when you have those feelings, take my word for it, pack your bags for Kanyakumari and check into the Anantaya resort. Don’t assume that it’ll be expensive. While it’s not cheap as in pocket change, we all deserve that little indulgence, eh? And this resort will sort you out with villas, views and infinity pool for some serious R&R.
To Infinity
Set on the banks of a lake, the entire landscape matches nature so it doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb. In fact, it’s an eco-friendly space which uses locally-sourced material, stone, brick and reconstructed tiles. There are 21 villas on offer, and though the swanky ones — Sadhana {with a pool and private garden} and Veda {with an open-air Jacuzzi}, are a real treat, it’s the Chakra cottages that are my favourite.
With seven of them standing guard along the waterfront, these mud cottages are really a slice of heaven. Rustic local finishes on the walls means that you’ve a bit of nature right in the room, and with sloping roofs, you’ll hardly feel the sun beating down. Each room has a little private area outside where you can sit for hours just watching the ripples on the lake. It’s like therapy for free! Oh, they also have eight Siddhi rooms which has a lily pond, gazebo and a sky shower to add romance to the holiday!
Absolute Rejuvenation
Food is tasty and spans Indian, Continental, Mexican and Asia, but I suggest you ask for the Sattvic meal at least once – so healthy and refreshing, it’s worth a try. If that’s too much of a good thing for you, make you way to the lakeside bar, pronto! It’s so beautiful to watch the surface of the lake in the night, and if it’s a full-moon night, then you know you’ve got to just lie on the lush lawns and look up into infinity. For further relaxation and path to total zoning out, hit up their spa. With Ayurvedic treatments and massages part of the menu, this, right here, is the path to paradise.
#LBBTip
Ask them to sort out a romantic dinner on the lakeside, even if you’re with no one who’s remotely your significant other.
Comments (0)