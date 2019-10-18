Pondy Plans? Stay At An 18th Century House In Pondicherry’s French Quarter

A heritage hotel in Pondicherry that doesn’t leave a gaping hole in your pocket. Now, there’s a sentence we don’t write often enough. Thankfully, Anantha Heritage seems to want to work in our favour (especially if you make a trip between mid-April and mid- July). The two-floor house was built way back in the 18th century and included Franco Tamil architectural elements. When it was converted into a hotel, the villa was restored and a few modern touches added.

The deep-orange hotel is right on the road. When you stride in, you’ll realise that magic lies in the interiors. Elegant pillars line the inner compound and the common spaces and the rooms are spacious. The softly-lit bedrooms are adorned with vintage furniture – woven, rocking chairs and heavy-wood bureaus. Needless to say, you won’t live too shabbily here.

If you plan to stay indoors for the entirety of your trip, you may find yourself with not much to do. But we do recommend that you don’t skip the breakfast spread here. You can go the South Indian or Continental way. Whichever way you go, you can be assured that the spread is sizeable and delicious. Once you’re filled up on breakfast treats, sign up for an in-house Ayurvedic massage and sink into blissful oblivion, we recommend. Exploring the streets of Pondicherry will also bring you great joy. Amble along the streets of the preserved French Quarter and you’ll come across many charming sights.