Seafood & Wine Festival, Asia Kitchen By Mainland China

I love how rare it is that this chain of fine fine pan Asian restaurants goes wrong with their themed menus. So was another of their very successful seafood and wine festival at Asia Kitchen By Mainland China. To begin with, there was some crispy squid with butter and curry leaves and had an overload of whole ground black peppercorns giving it the perfect kick that's required for it to get flavoured so well that you don't feel like not having another portion of the same! Did you know that Bombay duck isn't a duck but a fish? Yes, I had a portion of their Crispy crumb fried Bombay duck which was served alongside sriracha sauce. The best of the lot followed - Singaporean Chilli crab, a whole cooked crab in its a shell with lemon butter sauce. This is bound to make your plate extremely messy but will keep you wanting for more because it's terrific to the taste buds. For the main course, I was already really full so I resort to having some fresh bhetki in madarin sauce along with Fukein crab meat fried rice which married really well together. To end with, they had some adorably plated rich layered brownie with vanilla ice cream on a bed of chocolate crumble! I would also bring to your notice that they make some of the best cocktails. Of which, my favourite is the Berry Vodkatini. Note, the seafood festival is on in their Asia kitchen outlet as well.