Waterfalls And Butterflies: This Hidden Getaway Near Udupi Is Paradise

I don’t know about you, but I find it hard to believe that anyone dislikes butterflies. So with that assumption, let me introduce you to the Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary — home to the hidden Anejhari Butterfly Camp. With the river Souparnika gently gliding by and an army camouflage keeping it under wraps, it’s really one with nature. During the monsoon and the months after is the best time to visit, as it is butterfly heaven! Some of the butterflies that you may see here are the Tamil Lacewing, Plain Puffin, Malabar Tree Nymph, Paris Peacock, Grey Count, Red Helen, and Blue Oak Leaf. They have an in-house naturalist too to accompany you on your butterfly walk to take you through the wildlife and butterflies. On the whole Anejhari Butterfly Camp should definitely be on your weekend getaway list for it ticks the magical box!