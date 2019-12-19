Yelahanka Peeps, There's A Dessert Studio In Your Area That You Have To Check Out!

Ange & Co. is a handcrafted dessert studio in RMZ Galleria Mall, Yelahanka that makes some delicious and Instagram worthy pastries. Open on the second floor in the food court, it’s hard to miss this kiosk. The red velvet, hazelnut and chocolate entremets are to die for. The Opera Cake is made with layers of Jocande sponge soaked in coffee syrup, layered with ganache and coffee buttercream and is covered in a chocolate glaze. The Banoffee pie is made from bananas, cream and toffee on a buttery biscuit base. The walnut mud cake bars are rich and chocolatey (we’re drooling).

They have cupcakes with coffee and mint chocolate flavours. They do customised cookies and cakes depending on the occasion - with letters embellished into the cookie with fondant for a baby shower. The cream tarts come in flavours of raspberry and chocolate with cherries and dark chocolate bars to top it off. If you’re vegan or just prefer eggless cakes, they have a separate section dedicated to them. With pastries starting at INR 125 and desserts starting at INR 200, we suggest getting something sweet out of your trip to Yeshwantpur.