Angrezi is a new Bollywood themed roof top cafe/ restaurant opened on Church Street. They have some funky interiors. The menu is made to be very interesting and funny. They have a range of drinks-cocktails, mocktails and also a variety of vegetarian/non vegetarian food as well. We liked the chamking mushrooms, masala cheese toast, penne Alfredo among the food we tried. It's a hookah parlour as well. Good place to hang out with friends with some nice food and hookah.
Angrezi- Bollywood Bar And Kitchen On Church Street
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group, Bae
