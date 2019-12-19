Angrezi- Bollywood Bar And Kitchen On Church Street

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Angrezi - Bollywood Bar & Kitchen

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, Near City Centre, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Angrezi is a new Bollywood themed roof top cafe/ restaurant opened on Church Street. They have some funky interiors. The menu is made to be very interesting and funny. They have a range of drinks-cocktails, mocktails and also a variety of vegetarian/non vegetarian food as well. We liked the chamking mushrooms, masala cheese toast, penne Alfredo among the food we tried. It's a hookah parlour as well. Good place to hang out with friends with some nice food and hookah.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Bars

Angrezi - Bollywood Bar & Kitchen

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29, Near City Centre, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default