Massages, Jacuzzis And Global Food: This Resort Is The Perfect One-Day Escape And Only 1 Hour Away

From squash and badminton to a state-of-the-art gym and tennis courts, keeping fit on your day here isn’t hard. In fact, we like to go here, workout, then have a long wallowing session in the pool {ideally under the waterfall} to cool us down. Then it’s straight to the spa!

The Signature Fusion blends the techniques of a Thai and Swedish massage which means goodbye aches and pains, and hello relaxed muscles. If you’re at the resort with your special someone, pick the Essence Of Angsana – Duet. A body polish, massage and facial makes up this 2.5 hour-package and we assure you, you’ll be back for more!