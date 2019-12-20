When the city gets too much for us, all we need is to get out of city limits sometimes. And our go-to place is the Angsana Spa and Resort for the divine pool and soothing massages.
Massages, Jacuzzis And Global Food: This Resort Is The Perfect One-Day Escape And Only 1 Hour Away
In An Oasis
A quick hour’s drive from the centre of the city {or even a terrible two-hour one if you’re unlucky}, Angsana Resort is a little oasis of calm. Decked out with fancy suites only, check into the one-bedroom suites if you’re looking to stay under the INR 10,000 mark. For those travelling with the troops, feel free to book the garden suites {great for families with toddlers}. Minimally decorated, with wooden furniture dominating, the rooms are uncluttered and we like that openness to match the landscape resort. But, the great outdoors await.
Work Hard, Play Harder
From squash and badminton to a state-of-the-art gym and tennis courts, keeping fit on your day here isn’t hard. In fact, we like to go here, workout, then have a long wallowing session in the pool {ideally under the waterfall} to cool us down. Then it’s straight to the spa!
The Signature Fusion blends the techniques of a Thai and Swedish massage which means goodbye aches and pains, and hello relaxed muscles. If you’re at the resort with your special someone, pick the Essence Of Angsana – Duet. A body polish, massage and facial makes up this 2.5 hour-package and we assure you, you’ll be back for more!
All You Can Eat
Food, while nothing to write home about, is tasty enough and serves the purpose. It’s good that it’s a buffet though as all the activity makes you rather hungry. We’ll give the naans and tandoori kebabs {chicken and paneer}, a special shout-out. And also the very Indianised version of the Chilli Chicken – yummy!
So, We’re Thinking…
We’ll admit that this one is a bit heavy on the wallets, but when you leave, you’ll find it worth your pennies.
