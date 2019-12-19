Trek Up This Hill For Panoramic Views Of Ruins, Paddy Fields And History, Before You Reach Hampi

It doesn't matter whether you are heading to Hampi for the first time or for the millionth time, but The New York Times' second best must-visit place in 2019 is worth every visit. When you are heading there for bouldering, coracle rides, and temple hopping, we recommend you make a pitstop at the beautiful township of Anegundi. For in the centre of the town is the lofty Anjeyandari Hill (or Anjaneya Hill as the local's call it). It's believed to be the birthplace of Hanuman, making this spot, one with a religious significance as well. That said, beware of the pesky monkeys. No amount of praying to Hanuman is going to help you escape them and their mission to snatch everything from you.

From a distance, you will spot the white-ish hilltop with its zig-zag trail of over 500 odd steps that you need to climb. It's a steep climb and if you're trekking uphill between noon and 3 pm, then we highly recommend dousing yourself with a lot of sunscreen. And carry lots of water. Once you reach the summit, all the huffing and puffing that you did will soon disappear, thanks to what's in front of you. The Hanuman Temple to start with its whitewashed walls, the panoramic view of paddy fields, and the glorious ruins of Hampi. Soak in all of that, because it's the kind of view you don't get elsewhere.

