An Awesome Place For Idli, Vada & Coffee

The common phrase of every Kannadiga in Bengaluru when in a Darshini hotel or out for Breakfast is "By 2 Coffee" Kodappa, which translates to ordering a half glass of Filter Coffee. As the name indicates, the place caters to regular stuff for a Bangalore Breakfast. Idly, Vade, Masala Dose, Khara Baath, Kesari Baath, Bisi Bele Baath. The Vada here is crispy and soft, perfectly preferred by anyone. The Kharabath was made with a tinge of red chillies and this was amazing. By 2 coffee is one place to spend your evenings or busy mornings for a quick dose of anything on their menu.