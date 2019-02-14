Another Brewery To Ring In JP Nagar

As the name suggests, you would surely be levitated by seeing the decor apt to its name. All tables and decor stuck upside down will surely give you all the feels during the night with the right music. Levitate is another addition to the brewery in Bangalore. Being in JP Nagar, it, of course, highlights the places to hang out in that part of Bangalore. Spread across 3 floors, the decor totally goes with the name and with their rustic decor and both indoor and outdoor seating. *Brews* There are 4 brews available and the recommended ones are : 🔹Wheat Strong 🔹Dark Apart from their brews, they have an amazing combination of special cocktails esp with whiskey and rum. A lot and a large menu to choose from for sure. The recommended ones are: Rava Upma Cheese Balls , tikka Ball Paneer, Tempura Shrimp and a lot more to choose from. In the mains, go for their amazing choices of pizzas. Try the Greek Pizza - perfect thin crust with veggies and loaded cheese. And in big plates go for Mushroom Smothered Chicken and Spaghetti Aglio Olio. Desserts are a must try here with a plethora to choose from and some delicious treats to eyes. Quite a good menu of desserts for sure. Recommendations are : 🔹Vanilla Creme Bruelle - beautifully presented with perfect vanilla icing and baked with perfection. 🔹Molten Cake - a must try for sure. You won't regret. The menu is huge and has many options in the mains ranging from Asian to Indian to Thai.