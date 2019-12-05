Another Continental Abode To Koramangala Folks!

It’s no surprise when I say, another new restaurant or café opened in Koramangala. Because a number of places opening every day are exorbitant and many of them don’t have clarity on what they serve. But, there are very good eateries with minimalist menu and great food, one among is “Grill Daddy” serving cuisines like Continental, American and Mediterranean food. I was there for lunch and felt super happy with the rustic yet modern interior. I would say, the place is soothing like a good milkshake. The place started by young techie, who turned in to a food entrepreneur. Kudos to her thought process and ideology. Since I was alone, I couldn’t have had much but, whatever I had was really good and will certainly go back. Lunch started with Seasoned Grilled Potato served with Garlic Bread and In-House Hummus. I was totally spellbound with Hummus. Whereas, Grilled Baby Potatoes were aptly grilled and the seasoning was just perfect. Cheese Garlic Bread was the next dish I have ordered and felt pretty decent. Cheese could have been better but loved the bread, I would probably check out during my next visit. I did not try their Burgers, I was told that their Burgers are simply amazing and give tough competition to a few renowned places in the Vicinity. In Main Course, I got to try Grilled Cottage Cheese, served with Herbed Rice and Grilled Vegetables. Unlike other places, they have added a lot of vegetables in herbed rice and yet flavorful. Cottage Cheese could have been better as it was a bit hard for my liking and they politely accepted my feedback, which is a feel-good factor. If you have a sweet-tooth, you must certainly try their Signature Caramelized Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream, which is out of the world. The prices aren’t cheap and not expensive too. Value for money is what I would say. Now go and try out and do let me know your feedback by commenting on this Post.