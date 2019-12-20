Stories Is Another Great Place To Hang Out At In JP Nagar

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Stories

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 24th Main Road, TMC Layout, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

So we decided to go chill here with a couple of friends on a Tuesday night. Stories has a nice rooftop to sit and chill on. They also have a foos ball table, hookah and liquor We loved the chicken wings. The service is great. The place isn't too pricy.

What Could Be Better?

They should have beer pitchers!

What's My Pro Tip?

They have membership cards which allow you purchase the food and alcohol at discounts.

Anything Else?

So happy to see another nice place in South Bangalore!

Bars

Stories

JP Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

12, 24th Main Road, TMC Layout, 1st Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default