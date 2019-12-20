So we decided to go chill here with a couple of friends on a Tuesday night. Stories has a nice rooftop to sit and chill on. They also have a foos ball table, hookah and liquor We loved the chicken wings. The service is great. The place isn't too pricy.
Stories Is Another Great Place To Hang Out At In JP Nagar
They should have beer pitchers!
They have membership cards which allow you purchase the food and alcohol at discounts.
So happy to see another nice place in South Bangalore!
