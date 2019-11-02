Drop By This Gastro Pub For Some Killer Cocktails & Food

AntiGravity: The ambience and the staff are very friendly. The service is quick and neat. This place is suitable to host children's birthday parties and DJ parties. They also have a widespread buffet. The place is spacious to accommodate a large crowd. Must try: deep-fried crispy corn, Thai green curry, and rice, brownie, french fries, manchow soup, honey chilli potato, chicken Olivetti, virgin mojito. Too good to party with drinks and eat delicious food. A place for kids and adults. It is spacious, live, lit and has a capturing theme. There are so many varieties of starters but what tasted the best was the American crispy corn. Something different and something nice. It had secrete spices of the kitchen and tasted the best. It was tossed with some capsicum and onions. What a feast, we had 2 plates of the crispy corn. Also the most recommended dish. The Honey chilli potato has a mix of flavours. Fried crispy potatoes with the honey mix. Who doesn't like honey and potatoes? This dish gives different tastes in the pallet you feel salty-sweet and chilli flavours combined to make it one of the best dish. Chicken Olivetti is something different and special and never miss to try. Chicken is filled with olive and it has the best flavour of the chicken and olive together when you bite. It is a complex of flavour and texture. It is something different from the normal. The main course is always of varieties and flavours you like to match. We tasted the Green Thai curry and white rice. One amazing experience with that dish. Less spicy food and more of Thai flavours and they nailed it. Love the dish and it's so filling. The Banana chocolate milkshake is something that was yum also the mojito. Desserts to try are gulab jamun and brownies with ice cream.