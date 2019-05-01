Get Vintage Furniture From These Stores In Town

Don’t be fooled by the name. There are perhaps just four shops in Bamboo Bazaar that exclusively deal in bamboo products. The rest of this 50-year old bazaar’s lanes are filled with shops selling all kinds of old and antique furniture here. Look hard enough, and you can score rosewood or teakwood furniture at dirt cheap prices. Being antiques, most of the pieces are unique so it might be the only one there. Be careful while picking furniture out owing to the sneakily hidden damaged pieces!