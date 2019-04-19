Bandhani Sarees To Cotton Dresses: This Boutique Is Ideal For Ethnic Shopping

If you've ever walked through New BEL Road and peeped into the side street that houses Bagaria Complex, you might see a quaint little boutique called Anutham. The compact boutique boasts of a tastefully curated collection of ready-made creations, sarees and fabrics that showcase the textile traditions of the country.

Browse through the racks and find the outfit of your choice. The owner, Deepa, is super-friendly and will help you pick the one outfit that will light you up. We spotted bandhani sarees and Kota cotton sarees (starting from INR 2,500), comfy Jaipuri cotton dresses (INR 1,250 upwards) and scores of dress materials from Rajasthan, West Bengal and Gujarat. Plus, they have an in-house tailoring team, so if you have to get alterations done, you don't have to go hunting for a tailor.

Apart from clothing, Anutham also showcases a selection of rustic-looking handmade jewellery, as well as beautiful Pashmina shawls (that make for great gifts!) and colourful juttis. Deepa also takes corporate and custom orders -- just reach out to her with your specifications, and she will design, source the fabrics and get it tailored for you.