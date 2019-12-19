Go Back In Time To Bangalore Of The 70s Thanks To This Artist

Nestled in the green neighbourhood of Richards Town, this quaint gallery offers an unapologetic walk down the memory lanes of beautiful old Bangalore. All courtesy artist and an absolute gentleman, the perpetually smiling Paul Fernandes’ brush strokes. After you take in the tales of Bangalore in the 70s, (Impees, Koshys, jackal’s wedding on Brigade Road among others), you can enjoy the other collections, such as the vintage Mumbai series, Mangalorean family scenes, and a Goan holiday. Done? Great! Now you can take this art home -- either as framed prints, or a host of other options.

Bangaloreophiles (Isn’t that a word, yet?), fans of that other lovely city (meaning Bombay), the artistic minded, lovers of a good tale, anyone looking to gift themselves or others something unusually beautiful; it’s for people who are and want a throwback to a more peaceful time. Old Bangaloreans will remember the Silicon Valley and Shineboards series of posters. Book lovers, rifle through a copy of Peter Colaco’s Bangalore: A Century Of Tales From City And Cantonment, with laugh out loud illustrations.

The illustrations feature relatable characters: the young couple all decked up in party togs at East station, the driver with the ‘L’ board, the young boy whizzing by on a bicycle, snatching the cop’s hat outside Cubbon Park police station — the colours are vivid, bright and awash in glorious light, much like Bangalore of yore. All-time turners! Go there to take home a slice of old Bangalore, either as art prints of South Parade or Victoria Hotel or perhaps plaques showing off Garden City.

