Kholapuri Queen - Aprajita Toor shows how to get the Indie look bang on point! If you are someone who loves to dress up in everything Indie, then this styling guide is just for you. For others, experiment a little and ace the look that Aprajita Toor has put together. Here are a few pieces that we love and think you would too!
Check Out How To Ace Aprajita Toor's Indie Look With This Styling Guide
Chequered A-Line Flare Blue Maxi Dress
We all love clothes that are fuss-free, breezy and comfortable. This chequered A-line flare blue maxi dress by Breya is a staple must-have in every women's wardrobe. It is stylish, chic and functional that one could wear to wear, brunch or even a movie with bae or friends. Breya is a #SelfMade indie label that makes functional clothing made out of handlooms and organic dyes.
Metallic Broad Belt Slides
Minimalism is the key and footwear is the key to make any outfit look instantly chic and stylish. These metallic broad belt sliders by Pinkfinity are minimal with the right amount of bling that adds an element of fun and elan to our while look. Buy them in gold or silver and let your feet do all the talking.
Pearl & Zari Crochet Danglers
Complete your indie look with some handcrafted regal dangler hoops by Artistree. The pearl and zari crochet danglers work both on Indian and western outfits. With handcrafted zari crochet, this pair is sure to make a statement and make you the fashionista that you are. Pair them with the blue maxi dress and sliders and ace the indie look like a boss.
