Relish Your Ice Cream Cravings At This Outlet In RR Nagar

Started as a small sancha ice cream outlet from one of the affluent place in Walkeshwar - South Mumbai , Apsara ice creams has grown greater heights. Branded has one of the first & most favourite brand in Mumbai they are now on a mission to root deep into other parts of India. The most important and interesting feature of their ice creams is , they don't use any artificial colour, artificial flavour, preservatives or artificial ingredients. They use real fruits to make their ice creams & all are pure vegetarian. When you have their ice creams you get tiny pieces of fruits of the respective flavour you have. They also have sorbets (vegan ice creams) and sugar free ice creams are also available. They have 25-30 flavours available and they change in seasons. Best recommended ice creams - 1. Guava glory 2. Orange apricot 3. Pani puri pataka 4. Coconut craving 5. Mosambi ( seasonal ) 6. Killer kiwi ( vegan sorbet ) 7. Watermelon wonder ( vegan sorbet ) PRO TIP - Before ordering any ice cream one can ask for sample taste and then order small med or large cup of their choice.