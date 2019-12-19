Take To Coral Reefs And Snorkelling At This Gorgeous Resort In Tuticorin

Off the beaten track, Tuticorin (in Tamil Nadu) has never been on Bangalore’s list of favourite beach destinations. But a stay at Aqua Outback is sure to change that. Aqua Outback is a lone shack that stands on the Coromandel Coast. Once you get there, you can feast your eyes on the vast, blue sea, complete with coral reefs and mangroves. And around you, you’ll see salt pans (Tuticorin produces 90 per cent of the salt in Tamil Nadu) with flamingos cooling off in the shallow waters.

The best bit about Aqua Outback is that it suits everyone’s holiday goals perfectly. There’s a deck from where you can gaze at the sea, beer in hand (the property has no bar but you can BYOB). There’s also a spa for massages that include sea salts and natural minerals. Fishing, kayaking, snorkelling, kite surfing and biking (at an additional cost), can all be a part of the itinerary here too. Apparently, this is one of the best angling destinations in India, barracudas and barramundi included as catch. Aqua Outback will provide the equipment and also guidance on your fishing trip and also for kayaking and snorkelling. For kite surfing, they just provide equipment not expertise. On snorkelling trips (the best time is between August and March), you can swim past schools of colourful fish and coral reefs. Aqua Outback also hosts Boot Camps (complete with nutrition advice) for those of you who are looking to get fit while working out by the blue, blue sea.

