A well-known name in Mumbai, Aquamarine brings on the bling with fashionable fashion jewellery that’s perfect for a shaadi or a night out on the town.
Hoops, Open Necklaces And Stone-Encrusted Jhumkas: This Commercial Street Store Will Add Sparkle To Your Jewellery Box
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Popular with the Bollywood starlets of tinsel town, Aquamarine now has a shop on our beloved Commercial Street. The store specialises in fashion jewellery and is a great place to find unique yet trendy statement pieces. If you love perking up your daily outfits we recommend a peek at their earrings section, they have oval hoops with stone embellishments, danglers made with contrasting colours, and over-the-top studs crafted from faux pearls.
Attending a wedding? No problem! They have a lovely collection of jhumkas encrusted with stones and done up in bright colours. You can also pick up other traditional patterns as well. For your neck, they have open necklaces, long chains and sets made from stones and beads.
What Could Be Better
Well, the prices aren’t as down-to-earth as the roadside stalls in Commercial Street. But you can expect quality and also something not run-of-the-mill at Aquamarine.
Pro-Tip
There are plans to open up a silver section so you may want to check that out in the near future.
