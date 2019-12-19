Hoops, Open Necklaces And Stone-Encrusted Jhumkas: This Commercial Street Store Will Add Sparkle To Your Jewellery Box

Popular with the Bollywood starlets of tinsel town, Aquamarine now has a shop on our beloved Commercial Street. The store specialises in fashion jewellery and is a great place to find unique yet trendy statement pieces. If you love perking up your daily outfits we recommend a peek at their earrings section, they have oval hoops with stone embellishments, danglers made with contrasting colours, and over-the-top studs crafted from faux pearls.

Attending a wedding? No problem! They have a lovely collection of jhumkas encrusted with stones and done up in bright colours. You can also pick up other traditional patterns as well. For your neck, they have open necklaces, long chains and sets made from stones and beads.