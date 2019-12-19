This Hole-In-The-Wall Cafe In Frazer Town Serves More Than 64 Kinds Of Tea!

The monsoons are coming up and you know what that means: steaming hot cups of chai are in order. The best place to have your dose of good — nay, the best — chai in Central Bangalore is Arabian Tea Cafe in Frazer Town. For starters, they have over 64 varieties of tea on offer. To add to that, their teacups are so cute, you will struggle not to steal one (or two, speaking from the writer's personal experience).

The cafe itself has had quite a journey. Rihan, the owner, told us that he initially started out with a tiny stall (less than 100 square feet) on Mosque Road. It was such a hit that he had to close down the stall and move to a bigger space to handle the crowd! Eventually, he set up an entire cafe — with all the kinds of chai you can imagine and delish snacks to gorge along with it too (it's still not helping with the crowd situation!).

If you're making the trip here, we'd recommend their tandoori chai (just watching it being made is soothing to your eyes), the simple-yet-amazing Sulaimani or the Zafrani. Want to experiment? Go for their Choco Tea or choose from their range of black teas — Gingi, Gulabi, Spicy and Eraki. Prices start from as low as INR 10, so this is perfect VFM. Of course, you'll need some food to munch on while you wait for your chai, so order a plate of Dopyaaza Samosa, shawarma or spring rolls. And if you're craving for something sweet, they have cookies and swiss rolls. Win.